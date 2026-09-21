While awaiting more info on Daniels' injury, the Commanders announce Mariota will start this weekend

ASHBURN, Va. — Marcus Mariota will start at quarterback for the Washington Commanders this weekend after Jayden Daniels went down with a dislocated left elbow.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn said he might have an update on Daniels on Thursday or Friday but declined to share a timeline for the quarterback's return to play.

“He had imaging done (on Monday),” Quinn said. “He’ll see specialists early this week, Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll go through the process from there. ... Until we go through that process, I’d be guessing to give you any (timeline).”

The injury during Sunday's loss at Dallas came on a broken play at the end of the first half. Daniels took a snap under center, and left guard Chris Paul stepped on the quarterback's foot as he backed away from the line of scrimmage. Daniels used his non-throwing arm to brace his fall and perhaps keep the play going, but in doing so he injured the elbow.

“The freak ones like this, it’s hard to explain,” Quinn said. “I loved everything about the first half, how he was playing, what we did. ... Total surprise to see it.”

A similar thing happened last November, when Daniels used his left arm to brace himself and dislocated his elbow against Seattle. He returned from that injury just over a month later, only to aggravate the problem and miss the rest of the season.

Quinn said Monday there was no discussion of Daniels undergoing surgery when he first sustained the injury last year, or of him wearing a protective brace.

“Hindsight is awesome,” Quinn said. “I wish we had it on all things.”

The Commanders now turn to the veteran Mariota, who is set to start Sunday's home opener against Seattle. Quinn said he and general manager Adam Peters have not discussed adding another veteran to the quarterback room. Rookie seventh-round pick Athan Kaliakmanis has served as the emergency No. 3 QB in Washington's first two games.

Mariota made eight starts for Washington in 2025 with Daniels sidelined, going 2-6. The veteran completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Cowboys.

“There’s nobody easier to rally around than (Mariota),” Quinn said. “When you ask anybody on our team who some of our greatest leaders are, whether it’s on or off the field, Marcus is somebody that constantly comes up.”

Quinn later said he doesn't anticipate new offensive coordinator David Blough needing to change his system much with Mariota taking over.

“The biggest thing is: What do you want to feature with Marcus that you didn’t with Jayden?” Quinn said. “It won’t be exactly the same, but fortunately there will be a lot of similarities.”

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