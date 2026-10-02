Unbeaten Heisman hopefuls Keelon Russell and Kamario Taylor headline Alabama-Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Keelon Russell and Kamario Taylor have unbeaten starts and unquestioned spots in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Two of the Southeastern Conference's most productive young quarterbacks will share a field — and the spotlight — when Russell and No. 7 Alabama visit Taylor and 16th-ranked Mississippi State on Saturday.

It's a showcase game for the first-year starters.

Russell has completed 71% of his passes for 1,129 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Taylor has completed 69% for 1,192 yards with 14 TDs and two INTs. His passing touchdowns are tied for most in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Russell and Taylor have raised their Heisman stock considerably since the season began. Russell is currently tied for fourth with Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss at plus-1100, one spot behind Taylor (plus-750).

Russell is coming off a solid, two-game stretch with the Crimson Tide (4-0, 2-0 SEC). He threw for 685 yards and seven TDs while completing 77% of his passes against Florida State and South Carolina. He added two rushing touchdowns as Alabama scored a combined 99 points.

“There’s a direct correlation there between his decision-making and how he feels and looks in the back end of the pocket,” Grubb said. “I think just his composure has shown up.”

Taylor’s play has drawn attention from Alabama’s former coach, too.

“If I was coaching right now, I’d be trying to get Kamario Taylor to get in the portal,” Nick Saban said last week on ESPN’s “College GameDay."

Taylor responded by leading the Bulldogs to a 31-24 victory against Missouri and then making it clear how he feels about the program he grew up supporting.

“I don’t like to reply or look at everything like that during the season,” Taylor said. “When people come to me, it’s hard to talk to them how I want to talk to them. But if you know me, you know I bleed maroon and white.”

Taylor now has a chance to lead Mississippi State (4-0, 2-0) to its first win against Alabama since 2007. To do so, the Bulldogs will have to disrupt a young quarterback their own coach sees playing with increased confidence.

“You see a guy that is really playing well beyond his years right now, and he looks very calm, in complete command," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said.

Lebby said Mississippi State needs to move Russell out of the pocket and tackle well to limit Alabama’s explosive plays. Russell has spread the production around, with Lotzeir Brooks and Ryan Coleman-Williams having 17 receptions apiece.

Alabama faces a different challenge against Taylor, whose ability to attack downfield has helped Mississippi State average 43 points and more than 500 yards.

Taylor has produced 20 completions of at least 20 yards, with nine of his TD passes covering that distance.

“He’s a great quarterback. Obviously, he’s got a cannon of an arm. He can hurt you with his feet,” Alabama safety Bray Hubbard said. “He’s got great receivers around him. He’s got a great back in the backfield. We got to defend him. They’re a great team, and he does a great job commanding their offense.”

Missouri sacked Taylor four times, but he still completed 27 of 38 passes for 360 yards and three touchdowns. His 24-yard touchdown pass to Sanfrisco Magee put the Bulldogs ahead with under four minutes remaining. Taylor also has 185 yards rushing — and sets the tone for his team on and off the field.

“He leads the pack. He leads us. Gets us in the check, gets us right and it has shown,” Alabama running back Daniel Hill said. “Just really the leadership he comes in with every day, just pushing the whole offense to do the right things, do the little things, get lined up, things like that.”

Both QBs now enter October with a chance to remain undefeated and add a ranked win to their playoff resumes.

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