Transfer deadline day for Europe's top soccer leagues with Balogun expected to be among the movers

It is transfer deadline day for Europe's top leagues on Tuesday and teams are trying to push through last minute deals before the window shuts, with U.S. striker Folarin Balogun set to be one of the big movers on what is expected to be a frantic day of action.

Balogun is closing in on a move to Everton from Monaco, according to reports, while Manchester City 's spectacular spending spree goes on with Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye close to joining for a fee of 60 million pounds ($81 million).

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has also been a reported target throughout the window, but time is running out if he is to head to the Etihad Stadium.

Jack Grealish is on his way out of City again and is expected to return to Everton for another season-long loan.

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It looks like being a record-breaking window for the Premier League with 2.82 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) spent so far. The highest spend in one window was 3.14 billion pounds ($4.25 billion) in 2025.

The Premier League window closes at 2200 GMT.

It is also deadline day in Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

The deadline in Germany, France and Italy is 1800 GMT and in Spain it is 2159 GMT.

Premier League

It has been a summer of heavy change at Aston Villa, with a number of star players leaving and a slew of new arrivals.

And the business continued with the deadline day signing of Ibrahim Mbaye from Paris Saint-Germain.

The two-time Champions League-winning winger joins a new-look Villa attack, which has also seen the additions of Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho.

Villa, which qualified for the Champions League last season, has lost its opening two league games this term.

Man City's move for Ndiaye is expected to end its pursuit of Liverpool's Cody Gakpo.

Spain

Gabriel Jesus completed a move from Arsenal to Barcelona on a three-year deal.

The Brazil striker endured an injury-disrupted time at Arsenal, but was part of last season's title-winning team.

He is the latest forward to leave the Emirates Stadium during this window, following Leandro Trossard's move to Besiktas, while Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri are also expected to move.

Italy

Newcastle forward Nick Woltemade is reportedly set to join Juventus on loan after one season in the Premier League.

Germany

Spanish youngster Marc Guiu left Chelsea for Leipzig in the biggest German signing of deadline day so far.

The 20-year-old center forward was part of the Chelsea squad which won the Conference League and Club World Cup a year ago but never became a first-team regular or scored a Premier League goal.

Guiu arrives at Leipzig on a five-year contract for a reported fee of up to 17 million euros ($19.7 million).

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James Ellingworth contributed from Dusseldorf.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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