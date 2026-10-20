Timberwolves agree to 1-year, $40M contract extension with two-way standout Jaden McDaniels

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Timberwolves have long viewed Jaden McDaniels as a vital part of their long-term core, and they furthered their commitment by signing the two-way standout on Tuesday to a one-year, $40 million contract extension that goes through the 2029-30 season.

The seventh-year small forward has three seasons left on a five-year, $136 million contract he signed right before the 2023-24 season. The new deal gives the Timberwolves another year of cost certainty in managing future salary caps around the next maximum contracts anticipated for star guards Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball. The extension also makes McDaniels eligible for another one in two years at a higher rate, thanks to the hefty raise he'll get from about $29.8 million in 2028-29 to the $40 million in 2029-30.

The 6-foot-9 McDaniels had an excellent season in 2025-26, posting career bests with an average of 14.8 points per game, 41.2% shooting from 3-point range and 83.5% from the free-throw line. The Timberwolves are confident the arrival of Ball and his keen passing ability can help unlock even more offensive potential.

Asked about McDaniels after practice on Monday, before this deal was done, Ball raved about his lanky teammate's capability and compared him to a video game creation.

“Can move, long, play defense, cut backdoor, shoot the 3. I mean, really anything you need,” Ball said.

Last week, McDaniels similarly praised his new point guard's passing skills.

“It’s crazy. If you’re not paying attention, it might go right past you, go out of bounds or something, and then that’s on you because you’re open,” McDaniels said. “So I just learned every time I cut just to make sure my head's on a swivel when he's got the ball.”

McDaniels, who was drafted with the 28th pick in 2020 out of Washington, has long been the team’s best perimeter defender. He was an NBA All-Defensive second-team selection in 2023-24. The addition of the 6-foot-7 Ball should allow McDaniels more opportunities to defend off the ball, a potentially less taxing but still impactful role for his quick step and long arms.

“Just all of us flying around, helping each other out," McDaniels said.

McDaniels has appeared in 49 career playoff games, the second-most in franchise history behind Edwards, and just ahead of Kevin Garnett. His defining performance in the postseason to date came in the series-clinching Game 6 win over Denver in the first round last spring, when he stifled Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray on defense and finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds.

His combination of athleticism, size and instinct has long given the Timberwolves belief he can become more of an impact scorer, an opportunity that has clearly increased with the departures of Julius Randle and Naz Reid in the trade to obtain Ball. Sinking those corner 3-pointers will continue to be an important source of offense for the Timberwolves, as are his signature high-rising shots from the paint, a midrange game that he has maintained amid the league-wide trend away from it.

“Incredible touch, off the bank shots or the little runners, floaters or the little fadeaway. That's all inherent, you know?” coach Chris Finch said. “He was really an outstanding 3-point shooter last year. I think we can up that rate a little bit even. But he’s got a gift, and it’s not just to have that size but also that touch at that size. It feels like he can kind of get that shot off on anybody.”

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