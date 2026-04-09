Tigers' Parker Meadows leaves game on a cart after a head-to-head collision with teammate Greene

MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Tigers center fielder Parker Meadows was taken away on a cart after a head-to-head collision as teammate Riley Greene caught a fly ball on Thursday.

Meadows landed on his back in a daze, barely moving with his hands pointed up and blood appearing on his face. After a few minutes, Meadows was able to sit up. Then medical personnel slowly helped him stand and move toward the cart to be taken for further examination.

Josh Bell led off the eighth inning for Minnesota with a shallow fly that the left fielder Greene called for with Meadows converging, before the 26-year-old tried slowing up and backing off at the last second. But his face appeared to slam against Greene's head, sending both players tumbling to the grass.

The Tigers had no immediate update on Meadows' condition.

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