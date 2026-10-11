Texans acquire WR Marvin Harrison Jr. from Cardinals, hoping to unlock first-round pick's potential

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Houston Texans got a big win on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans and then received even bigger news in the aftermath — the offense has added wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Texans also received a 2027 seventh-round draft pick in the deal, while the Cardinals added a 2027 second-round and sixth-round pick, according to a person familiar with the deal, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the full terms had not been announced.

The trade reunites Harrison with quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was his college teammate at Ohio State.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans announced the trade after his team's 26-3 victory over the Titans. Houston (1-4) made the deal despite being three games back in the AFC South behind Jacksonville.

“We traded for Marvin Harrison,” Ryans said to close his news conference in Nashville. “See ya!”

Texans receiver Nico Collins celebrated the trade, which was more surprising for its timing than the actual transaction.

“That’s official? Is that official? That’s what’s up. That’s dope, man,” Collins said. “Glad he’s here. Another playmaker, another ability. Let’s get to work.”

Harrison — the No. 4 pick in 2024 — has had a disappointing two-plus seasons in Arizona. The 24-year-old was on the Cardinals' inactive list on Sunday as the team pursued a trade.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Harrison's production plummeted through the first four games this season, with just five catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. The Texans hope to figure out how to get the most out of the receiver, who was widely seen as a can't-miss prospect after a stellar college career with the Buckeyes.

Stroud said he talked to some people in the Texans organization about Harrison before the trade and had high praise for his former teammate.

“I think he brings a dynamic playmaker, somebody who runs great routes, can catch really any ball, and I’m just super excited to get with him,” Stroud said. “I loved him in college. He’s probably the hardest worker I’ve ever been around in my life. And then just who he is off the field, he’s a great dude, quiet guy, but definitely you feel his presence.”

The Texans certainly hope Harrison has more of a presence in their offense than he did in the desert.

First-year Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur and quarterback Jacoby Brissett have been supportive of Harrison despite his sparse usage, saying he was doing everything he can to be productive. But the emergence of Michael Wilson — who had his first 1,000-yard receiving season last year — and the presence of All-Pro tight end Trey McBride made Harrison an afterthought in LaFleur’s offense.

Harrison is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, who was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection with the Indianapolis Colts.

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AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi in Tampa, Florida, and AP freelance writers Teresa M. Walker and Jeremy Gover in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

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