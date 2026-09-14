Raptors and Clippers moving to complete Kawhi Leonard trade, AP source says

The trade sending Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto is finally going forward, with the Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers agreeing to complete the deal that was agreed to earlier this summer, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Monday.

The deal will be the same as what was agreed to 2 1/2 months ago: Leonard returns to the Raptors, with the Clippers getting Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks and a pick swap, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not received the required league approval.

It's a huge move for Toronto, which won the 2019 NBA title with Leonard leading the way and is expecting to contend in the Eastern Conference. But the sides put the agreement on hold in early July pending any resolution of NBA’s investigation into whether the Clippers circumvented salary cap rules with regard to Leonard’s compensation.

The NBA hit the Clippers earlier this month with massive penalties as a result of that probe, suspending owner Steve Ballmer for one year, fining the team $30 million and forcing it to forfeit five first-round draft picks, among other sanctions.

Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP, was hit with a $700,000 penalty as a result of that investigation. But he was not suspended and his contract was not voided, and the Raptors evidently are now certain that his status will not be affected.

Leonard, 35, spent one season in Toronto — and led the Raptors to their lone title. He is coming off the highest-scoring season of his career, averaging 27.9 points for the Clippers in 65 games.

Leonard is a seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection, a two-time NBA champion (also winning in 2014 with San Antonio) and is considered one of the game’s top defensive players. He is expected to sign an extension with the Raptors once the trade is finalized.

Toronto visits the Clippers on Nov. 2 and hosts the Clippers on Jan. 1. The teams are also scheduled to meet at Vancouver in a preseason game on Oct. 10.

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