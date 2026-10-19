Sports

Rams WR Davante Adams out 6-10 weeks with hamstring injury. DT Poona Ford out for season

By GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press
Cardinals Rams Football Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes his way to the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Rams receiver Davante Adams will be out for six to 10 weeks with a significant hamstring injury, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said Monday.

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL's leader in touchdown catches last season, apparently got hurt on the Rams' penultimate offensive snap in their 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. The injury happened on a noncontact play, with Adams pulling up and hobbling to the sideline.

The 33-year-old Adams has 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns this season, his 13th in the NFL. He missed three games last season with a hamstring injury, but returned for the playoffs.

The Rams also lost veteran defensive tackle Poona Ford for the season due to a ruptured triceps, McVay said. Kicker Blake Grupe is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his knee while making a tackle in his first game with the Rams.

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