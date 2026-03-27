Novak Djokovic pulls out of the Monte Carlo Masters

MONACO — Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the Monte Carlo Masters after having skipped the Miami Open with a right shoulder injury.

“We send him our best wishes and hope to see him back on court very soon,” the clay-court tournament wrote Friday in announcing Djokovic's withdrawal in an Instagram message.

The post didn't specify the 38-year-old Djokovic's reason for pulling out, but the 24-time Grand Slam champion hasn't played since losing in three sets to Jack Draper in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open two weeks ago.

A year ago at Monte Carlo, Djokovic lost in the second round to Alejandro Tabilo.

Djokovic, ranked No. 3, has not commented on his social media channels about the withdrawal.

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