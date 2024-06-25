Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark traded to Ottawa Senators for 1st round pick, two players

BOSTON — Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark was traded from the Boston Bruins Monday night to the Ottawa Senators for a forward, a goalie, and a first-round pick.

Boston Bruins General Manager DonSweeney announced the team acquired forward Mark Kastelic, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and a 2024 first-round draft pick (25th overall) from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for Ullmark. Ottawa will also retain 25% of Korpisalo’s salary.

Ullmark appeared in 40 games in the 2023-2024 season, tallying a 22-10-7 record with a 2.57 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.

The 30-year-old Ullmark appeared in 2 playoff games this past season, both losses and was benched for Jeremy Swayman.

Swayman and Ullmark provided a formidable 1-2 goalie punch as the Bruins made it all the way to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs before losing to the Florida Panthers in 6 games. They were also notorious in Boston for their end-of-game goalie hugs.





For all the hugs, the goalie goal, the Vezina, and so much more - thank you, Linus, for everything you’ve done for the Spoked-B.



We wish you and your family nothing but the best in your next chapter. pic.twitter.com/cCaCDMnZed — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) June 24, 2024

The 25-year-old Kastelic appeared in 63 games in the 2023-2024 season for Ottawa, tallying 10 points over the course of the year.

30-year-old Korpisalo appeared in 55 games last season for Ottawa, recording a 21-26-4 with a 3.27 goals against average and a .890 save percentage.

The 2024 NHL draft starts Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

