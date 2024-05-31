Patriots player returns to thank hospital staff who saved his life

BOSTON — New England Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson and his wife, Sheree, returned to Newton-Wellesley Hospital on Thursday to thank hospital staff who helped save Calvin’s life.

Nearly one year ago, Calvin battled malaria and was told he had a 50/50 chance to live.

He was nursed back to health last July and returned to present the staff and people who helped him with an autographed jersey.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group