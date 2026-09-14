Mexico launches antitrust investigation over alleged monopolistic soccer practices

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's National Antitrust Commission (CNA) announced on Monday that it has launched an investigation into potential monopolistic practices in domestic soccer, prompted by fan complaints over anti-competitive behavior.

The probe centers on the absence of a promotion and relegation system. Second-division teams and players have been protesting for weeks, demanding the right to go up to the top flight as they did in the past.

Several lower-tier clubs even appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last year.

Although the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) suspended promotion in 2019 with an agreement to restore it by 2026, no active plans exist to reinstate the system.

Owners of the 18 first-division teams voted to suspend promotion and relegation for six seasons, arguing that it would help stabilize second-division clubs.

The FMF maintains that lower-tier teams are eligible for promotion, but it enforces strict operational criteria — including stadium capacity thresholds that even some top-flight clubs fail to meet.

“After analyzing events over the past few months, the Investigative Authority determined there is sufficient evidence to formally launch an ex-officio investigation into possible monopolistic practices within the Mexican professional soccer market,” the CNA stated.

The agency emphasized that the inquiry does not predetermine guilt. However, it warned that if anti-competitive liability is established, the FMF could face fines of up to 10 percent of its annual revenue.

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