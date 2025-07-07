Messi to play against the Revolution at Gillette Stadium. Here’s what you need to know

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — One of the greatest players to ever step foot on the pitch is set to play against the New England Revolution on Wednesday night.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF will face off against the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium in front of what could be a season-high crowd for the local club.

In preparation for the large crowds, here’s everything Revs fans need to know before attending:

Fan Zone, parking lots, and gates will open early

The Revolution Fan Zone will open four hours before kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

Stadium gates will open to all fans at 5:30 p.m., with warmups scheduled to begin shortly after 6:40 p.m.

MBTA Commuter Rail providing special event train service

MBTA Commuter Rail’s special event train from Boston to Foxboro Station departs South Station at 5:25 p.m.

Round-trip tickets are available for only $20 exclusively on the mTicket app.

The special event train will depart 30 minutes following the conclusion of the match.

Tale of the tape

This is the Revolution’s first of two meetings against Inter Milan.

Wednesday’s match will be a reunion for Revs forward Leo Campana, who faces his former club for the first time since a blockbuster trade in December 2024.

Inter Milan is coming off a 4-1 win at CF Montreal, where Messi netted two goals and an assist.

Messi is tied for 3rd in the MLS with 12 goals on the season.

