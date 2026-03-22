Manchester City wins English League Cup by beating Arsenal 2-0

Manchester City won the English League Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the final at Wembley Stadium.

Manchester-born Nico O’Reilly scored both goals in the second half as City claimed the first piece of major domestic silverware this season.

The victory may also have handed Pep Guardiola a psychological advantage in the race for the Premier League title as he aims to chase down Arsenal’s nine-point lead at the top of the standings. City is in second place with a game in hand and the teams are still to play each other in Manchester.

It was Guardiola's 16th major trophy as City manager and his fifth League Cup. He has won 34 career titles as a manager including his spells at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

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