John Harbaugh says no Giants QB decision yet after J.J. McCarthy replaces Jameis Winston

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — J.J. McCarthy took over as the New York Giants' quarterback after Jameis Winston threw his second interception of the game early in the fourth quarter against New Orleans on Sunday, then led them on three scoring drives to get within seven points in the final minute.

McCarthy threw for 243 yards in just over 11 minutes, including a touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely after getting picked off on his first possession. Coach John Harbaugh said after the Giants' 34-27 loss to the Saints that it was too early to say whether Winston or McCarthy would start next weekend at Houston.

“I can’t answer that now,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not even up for discussion or conversation right now. We’ve got to go back and go to work. I have no problem with Jameis whatsoever. I love the way he competes, I love the way he fights — all those kind of things. His play was up and down today, for sure, but those things will all be decided not 10 minutes after a game.”

The Giants were down 34-10 when McCarthy went in for Winston, who was 14 of 26 for 152 yards, a touchdown pass to Tracy and the two picks.

“I myself, personally, just left a lot of plays out there that I could have executed better on,” Winston said.

McCarthy's 271 total yards were second only to Drew Brees' 294 for New Orleans against Atlanta on Nov. 9, 2008, among QBs in the fourth quarter since at least 1991. His 243 yards passing tied Eli Manning from Sept. 16, 2012, versus Tampa Bay for the most by a Giants QB over at least the past 35 years.

“Not pleased when you lose,” McCarthy said. “I was just really proud of the guys around me just responding and always keeping that belief that we can go win this thing. That’s going to be huge going down the stretch.”

McCarthy joined New York in a trade from Minnesota on Sept. 28. The 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft had two carries last week at Washington and one in the second quarter Sunday after the coaching staff identified situational spots for McCarthy to get on the field.

He had not thrown a pass with his new team until taking over for Winston. McCarthy was 11 of 21, including a fourth-and-1 miss on an attempt to Likely in the end zone with 12 seconds left.

“I thought he came in there and did a heck of a job given the circumstances: kind of desperation time,” Harbaugh said. “It’s different than normal football. But he made some plays and gave us a chance at the end to win the game.”

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