Guardiola to leave Manchester City after season, bringing close to 10-year trophy-laden spell

MANCHESTER, England — Pep Guardiola said he is leaving Manchester City at the end of the season, bringing to a close a trophy-laden, 10-year spell in which he established the club as one of major forces in Europe while changing the face the English soccer.

Guardiola, who had a further year left on his City contract, will take charge of his final game against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

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