Giants QB Jaxson Dart exits with knee injury and WR Malik Nabers hurts shoulder vs. Rams

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart and wide receiver Malik Nabers sustained injuries in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

Dart sustained a knee injury during his team's first series, while Nabers hurt his right shoulder on the second-to-last play of the quarter.

Dart was hurt while being pressured on third-and-8. Rams linebacker Byron Young hit Dart from the quarterback's right side, sending him into linebacker Josaiah Stewart, who undercut Dart's legs, resulting in a hard fall onto the turf. Dart was eventually able to walk gingerly to the sideline under his own power, and he went straight into the medical tent for further evaluation.

Dart, who was 3-of-5 passing for 20 yards, then walked to the locker room. The Giants said his return was questionable.

Jameis Winston replaced Dart on the ensuing Giants drive.

Nabers was injured jockeying with Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie when he was targeted on a first-down pass. Nabers immediately grabbed his right shoulder and ran to the sideline, where he was clearly in pain as he was examined by multiple trainers.

Nabers remained on the bench, working with a trainer and lifting and flexing his right arm as the Giants prepared for their ensuing offensive possession after falling behind 14-0, but he was able to return to the game.

Dart played in 14 games and made 12 starts as a rookie after being drafted 25th overall in 2025, sustaining a concussion in a Week 10 game against the Bears. He threw for 2,272 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and rushed for 487 yards and nine touchdowns.

Dart's second season began with the most productive game of his young career. He threw for three touchdowns without an interception in a 28-20 win over the Cowboys.

Winston started two games and appeared in three for the Giants in 2025, throwing for 567 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The 11-year veteran was drafted first overall in 2015, and has also played for the Buccaneers, Saints and Browns.

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