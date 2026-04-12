Garcia-Rahm pairing produces early hijinks when Sergio slams his club, then carries Rahm's bag

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm were in the same group for the final round of the Masters, a Spanish duo of former champions that added some spice to the early pairings of players out of contention.

Then Garcia brought even more drama to Augusta National.

The 2017 Masters champ looked frustrated on his follow through when his first shot of the day went well to the right. After a bogey on No. 1, Garcia lost it on the second tee box, slamming his club into the turf twice after hitting a shot that ended up in the bunker.

Later on that same hole, things turned comical when Garcia started carrying Rahm's bag while Rahm's caddie was tending to a bunker.

Garcia did manage to make par on No. 2.

Garcia was disqualified in 2019 at the Saudi International for damaging greens in frustration.

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