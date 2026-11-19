MIAMI — Giannis Antetokounmpo heard “MVP!” chants. For the first time, they likely made the Milwaukee Bucks cringe.

Such is what happens when eras, and viewpoints, change.

Antetokounmpo's first game against the Bucks — his former team, which he led to the 2021 NBA title — couldn't have gone better for himself and the Miami Heat. He finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and a highlight-reel block, and the Heat got a 137-130 win.

It was never a game until the final moments: Miami pulled ahead by 30, and Milwaukee's game-ending 30-9 run didn't exactly put the outcome in doubt. And by the time Antetokounmpo got his first field goal, late in the first half, the Heat were up by 24 and well on their way.

He left the court quickly when the game was over, though in fairness, there aren't many players in the current Bucks rotation that had big roles when he starred there for his first 13 seasons in the league.

Giannis vs. Milwaukee was one of the subplots, on a night with many of them. It was Miami's "Vice City" night, a collaboration with the makers of "Grand Theft Auto VI" to celebrate Thursday's long-awaited release of that video game. And it was a homecoming for the four players Miami had to part with to get Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr., those being Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis, Kel'el Ware and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

“We really do view those guys in such a great regard,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It is love. It’s just tough. It’s an awkward part of the business. We’re trying to do something and they’re trying to do something. ... You have to have the discipline to focus on the task, not the storylines, not the emotions.”

Jakucionis scored 20 points for Milwaukee, while Ware had 11, Jaquez had 10 and Herro had eight — plus heard boos for some of the night.

“You can’t deny that there’s going to be emotions when you return back to a place, whether you were there for a year (or) for seven years,” Milwaukee coach Taylor Jenkins said. “I know they have a lot of positive experiences here, both on the court and in the city, and the relationships they have ... but they’re on the other side of the coin now.”

Earlier in the day, Herro spoke with reverence for Spoelstra, Heat president Pat Riley and the franchise that got his NBA career started.

“I played seven years here,” Herro said. “Pretty much made my career here. It’s such a great organization, playing for Spo and under Pat Riley. Drafted here. Again, my kids were born here. I still got family here. I live here in the offseason, so this is home for me. At the end of the day, it’s a great opportunity to come back and play in front of everybody. Like I said, I grew up here, so this is where I became a man.”

In the end, all eyes were on the Giannis-vs.-Milwaukee matchup. And Round 1 went to Antetokounmpo.

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