WORCESTER — Worcester City Council is rescinding its original plan to fine residents living in tents $25 a day.

City councilors proposed the fine in September as a way to address homelessness.

A revised proposal titled “Disrupting the Cycle” focuses on improving the collection and sharing of homelessness data, making better use of shelter capacity and strengthening partnerships among city departments, service providers and community organizations.

City leaders said 81 winter shelter beds will be added for residents. The expansion includes 49 beds for men at the Queen Street shelter and 32 beds at the women’s shelter on Chandler Street. The additional capacity is expected to operate from Dec. 1 through April 30.

The administration also asked councilors to adopt a public camping ordinance that would prohibit unauthorized camping and certain encampment structures on municipal property, including parks, sidewalks, and other public spaces.

Procedures would be established for responding to encampments, including outreach to individuals and efforts to connect them with shelter and supportive services

The proposed ordinance states that it would not be enforced when shelter is unavailable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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