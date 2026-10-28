FIFA politics around Infantino re-election push Japanese official to resign

GENEVA — Two-time World Cup coach Takeshi Okada resigned as Japanese soccer federation vice president in protest at the politics around FIFA during Gianni Infantino's campaign to be re-elected.

Japan's soccer body on Wednesday published Okada's resignation statement dated last Saturday — 24 hours after the Asian Football Confederation had performed a U-turn by publicly supporting Infantino, who seeks a fourth and final presidential term at an election in March.

Infantino has faced a backlash since July over his failed World Cup sell-off plan and broader management style including ties to U.S. President Donald Trump, provoking a furor from soccer leaders in Europe, North America and — initially — in Asia.

The 70-year-old Okada, who coached Japan at the World Cups of 1998 and 2010, wrote of his belief “that sports should embody integrity.”

“However, the series of actions surrounding this year’s FIFA World Cup represent a significant divergence from my personal convictions,” Okada said in the statement. “As a sportsman, I cannot accept this.”

Okada acknowledged the complexity of Japan’s place in the politics of world soccer's ruling body FIFA and Asia, adding he understood “there are practical reasons for aligning with the AFC’s stance.”

Japan wants to host the men's World Cup before 2050, its federation president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said at an October 2023 online meeting of the AFC that endorsed Saudi Arabia's bid to host the 2034 edition.

AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa had in August joined his fellow FIFA vice presidents, Aleksander Ceferin from UEFA and CONCACAF's Victor Montagliani, by criticizing Infantino for "deception" and a "fundamental breach of trust" for pushing to sell a permanent stake in World Cup profits to private investors led by Joshua Kushner, younger brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka.

However, Infantino never lost support from 2022 World Cup host Qatar and seemed to regain trust since August from 2034 host Saudi Arabia.

The two Gulf states are major power brokers in Asian soccer and, last Friday, Bahraini royal family member Sheikh Salman surprised many global soccer observers by announcing the AFC would now endorse Infantino.

The AFC has 46 of the 211 FIFA member federations who will vote in the March 18 election scheduled in Rabat, Morocco.

The 211 members effectively own FIFA as a Switzerland-based non-profit organization, and have been promised $25 million each by Infantino in development funds over the next four years.

European soccer's ruling body UEFA has committed to finding a candidate against Infantino by a FIFA deadline of Nov. 18 to enter the contest.

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