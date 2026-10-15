Eagles rule out quarterback Jalen Hurts for Sunday's game against Carolina with a blood clot

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have ruled out quarterback Jalen Hurts for Sunday's game against Carolina because of a blood clot in his calf.

The Eagles said in a statement Thursday that Hurts was injured in a game two weeks against the Los Angeles Rams when he took a cleat to his calf area. He traveled with the team to London for their game against Jacksonville and was cleared to play against the Jaguars.

Hurts received treatment Monday and Tuesday this week when he returned to Philadelphia and was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Hurts underwent another ultrasound on Wednesday that revealed a “movement in the small blood clot.”

The Eagles said in a statement they would determine the appropriate course of treatment.

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