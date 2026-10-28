Brewers' Aaron Ashby breaks postseason scoreless relief mark, bullpen finally cracks in Game 4 loss

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby broke Andrew Miller's record for scoreless innings by a reliever in one postseason with a 1-2-3 ninth in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night before Milwaukee's stellar bullpen finally faltered just three outs away from the team's first championship.

Ashby followed the ninth with a perfect 10th, retired the first batter in the bottom of the 11th and left the game not having allowed a run in 18 innings in nine postseason appearances.

Rookie Cooper Pratt gave the Brewers a 3-2 lead with a solo homer leading off the 12th inning, but two of Milwaukee's seldom-used pitchers couldn't secure the win.

With Antonio Senzatela on the mound, third baseman Joey Ortiz made a throwing error on Junior Caminero's grounder. Rookie left-hander Shane Drohan entered and allowed three straight singles to Liam Hicks, Jonny DeLuca and pinch-hitter Ben Williamson as the Rays avoided a sweep with a 4-3 victory.

Ashby, who was 13-3 with a 3.12 ERA in 71 relief appearances during the season, has been untouchable in October. He's allowed five hits, walked three and has 20 strikeouts.

Miller had the longest streak of consecutive scoreless relief innings within one postseason with 16 in 2016 for Cleveland. Including the regular season, Ashby has thrown a career-best 22 2/3 straight scoreless innings.

Ashby had struggled in the postseason before this one. He allowed nine runs — eight earned — in 9 1/3 playoff innings over 10 appearances in 2021, 2024 and 2025.

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