Brentford's unlikely Champions League hopes hit by 5th straight draw in Premier League

Brentford failed to boost its unlikely Champions League qualification hopes by drawing a fifth straight game in the Premier League, this time 0-0 at home to Fulham on Saturday.

Brentford could have climbed above Chelsea, which plays Manchester United later, and into sixth place with a win but missed a slew of chances.

Top scorer Igor Thiago hit the goal frame, Keane Lewis-Potter blazed a glorious chance over and Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno made a stunning last-minute save from Dango Ouattara.

Seventh-placed Brentford still remains in outside contention for a finish in the Champions League positions as the top five will qualify for the Champions League.

Former Brentford manager Thomas Frank was in the stands. It was his first visit to his old club since being fired by Tottenham in February.

Later Saturday, Tottenham has a chance to climb out of the relegation zone by beating Brighton at home, while Newcastle hosts Bournemouth and Leeds hosts last-placed Wolverhampton.

Leicester heading for third tier

Ten years after winning the Premier League, Leicester looks to be heading to the third tier of English soccer.

A 1-0 loss at Portsmouth on Saturday left Leicester in second-to-last place in the Championship.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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