Blue Jays' Dylan Cease works 7 no-hit innings against Giants

SAN FRANCISCO — Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays has pitched seven no-hit innings against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Cease set down the first 14 San Francisco hitters before he walked Willy Adames with two outs in the fifth. Cease also walked Drew Gilbert leading off the sixth and Rafael Devers with one out in the seventh.

He has thrown 106 pitches, 72 for strikes.

The All-Star right-hander, who entered Wednesday leading the American League in strikeouts, fanned nine batters through seven innings. The Jays led 5-0.

Kazuma Okamoto’s opposite-field grand slam off Logan Webb capped the Blue Jays’ five-run first inning.

In Toronto’s 9-3 win Tuesday night, the Blue Jays retired the final 15 San Francisco hitters.

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