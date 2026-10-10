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Blue Jackets' Cam Talbot sets NHL record by winning with 9th different team

By Associated Press
Penguins Blue Jackets Hockey Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Cam Talbot (33) blocks a shot by Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87), next to Zach Werenski (8), in overtime of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cam Talbot became the first NHL goalie to win a game with nine different teams by stopping 20 shots in the Columbus Blue Jackets' 3-2 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

In his first season with Columbus, Talbot stopped all three of Chicago's shots in the shootout to surpass the previous record set by Curtis McElhinney, Sean Burke and Ron Tugnutt.

Talbot, in his 13th NHL season, has won games with the New York Rangers, Edmonton, Philadelphia, Calgary, Minnesota, Ottawa, Detroit and the Los Angeles Kings.

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