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Ben Shelton adds Juan Carlos Ferrero to his coaching staff for 2027

By Associated Press
Switzerland Tennis United States' Ben Shelton tosses the ball to serve to Switzerland's Jerome Kym during their match at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel, Switzerland, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP) (Georgios Kefalas/Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
By Associated Press

MADRID — Carlos Alcaraz's former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero is joining Ben Shelton's coaching staff for the 2027 season.

“Huge addition to my team for this upcoming season,” the 24-year-old Shelton said Sunday on social media. “Excited to get started and put in the work this offseason.”

Former world No. 1 Ferrero helped guide Alcaraz to his first six major titles before their partnership ended last December.

Ferrero will be joining Shelton’s father, Bryan, in the coaching setup.

The fourth-ranked Shelton won a career-best four titles in 2026 and reached his first major final at the U.S. Open, losing to Alexander Zverev.

“Ben has extraordinary talent, power and character,” Ferrero said. “I’m very happy to join Bryan and the team in this exciting new chapter.”

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