Bears quarterback Caleb Williams leaves with right leg injury

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams left Sunday's game against Minnesota in the fourth quarter with an apparent right leg injury.

Williams got hurt while scrambling toward the sideline deep in Vikings territory with about 7 1/2 minutes left. The 24-year-old Williams was helped off the field.

Williams was 15 for 26 for 138 yards with an interception. The No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft also had five carries for 42 yards in rainy conditions at Soldier Field.

Tyson Bagent replaced Williams, and the drive ended when Cairo Santos' 23-yard field goal was blocked by Isaiah Rodgers — preserving Minnesota's 6-3 lead.

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