Nightmarish start for Maresca as Arsenal outclasses Man City in Community Shield

Enzo Maresca endured a nightmarish first competitive match in charge of Manchester City as Arsenal scored inside 24 seconds before powering to a 3-0 victory in the Community Shield on Sunday.

English soccer's annual season curtain-raiser between the reigning champions in the Premier League (Arsenal) and FA Cup (City) offered a chance for an early assessment of the two teams most likely to challenge for the big trophies this campaign.

While Arsenal delivered a statement performance — not least by scoring after 23 seconds through Riccardo Calafiori — at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, there might be some early concerns for City and Maresca at the start of the post-Pep Guardiola era.

Kai Havertz headed home the second goal in the 28th through the grasp of City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Martin Odegaard ran unchallenged into City’s area, before sitting down Donnarumma with an outrageous dummy and slotting a finish into an unguarded net in the 48th.

Playful chants of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” came from Arsenal’s jubilant supporters toward Maresca for part of the game in which City rarely threatened opposition goalkeeper David Raya. Erling Haaland — only just back in training after the World Cup — was substituted in the 53rd minute after having just seven touches.

“The goal we conceded after 30 seconds affects the game,” Maresca said.

“It’s a defeat that hurts us, but it’s only the beginning.”

It was the perfect preparation for Arsenal ahead of the beginning of its Premier League title defense — at home to Coventry on Friday.

“I think we showed our level today, that we are ready,” Odegaard, Arsenal's captain, said. “We are serious and we want to do it again.”

City launches its league campaign two days later at home to Bournemouth and it remains to be seen if Maresca reacts to this defeat by changing his team around.

“It's part of any transition, for things to not be perfect in the beginning,” newly appointed City captain Ruben Dias said. “You need to keep on working … and there's going to be lots of challenges along the way.”

Explosive start by Arsenal

Calafiori ran on to Myles Lewis-Skelly's threaded throughball to give Arsenal an explosive start and score the first goal in the opening minute of the Community Shield since 1968. On that occasion, Bobby Owen netted for City against West Bromwich Albion.

Arsenal went on to record the biggest margin of victory in the season curtain-raiser since 2014, when the Gunners also beat City 3-0.

No Rodri but Grealish plays

Rodri, Spain's World Cup-winning captain, wasn't with the City squad in Cardiff as he continues his recovery from minor back surgery to the backdrop of a potential move to Barcelona.

His absence leaves a huge hole in Maresca's midfield that might only have been partially filled by Elliot Anderson following his $155 million move from Nottingham Forest.

One interesting selection by City's new manager was Jack Grealish, who came on at the start of the second half for his first appearance for the team in more than a year. Does it suggest his career at City could be reignited after he was sent on loan to Everton last season?

Maresca did little to clear up the situation.

“While he’s here with us, it’s my duty to help him,” he said.

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.