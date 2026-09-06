Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo leaves game after being hit in the helmet by a line drive

HOUSTON — Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo left Sunday’s game against the Houston Astros after being struck in the helmet by a line drive from Ketel Marte in the third inning.

Perdomo singled to start the third before Marte’s 93 mph single hit him on the side of the helmet as he ran to second. He immediately fell to the ground and writhed in pain as players from both teams ran to check on him.

He remained on his back for a couple of minutes as trainers tended to him before he sat up. Perdomo talked to trainers for a bit before being helped to his feet and walking off the field on his own power.

Ildemaro Vargas moved from first base to shortstop in the bottom of the inning to replace Perdomo and Tim Tawa entered the game to play first base.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The team did not immediately provide details on Perdomo's condition.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.