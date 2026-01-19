Local Steals & Deals: Train Hard & Restore Naturally with FitNation + Wholyme

16 January, 2026
Train Hard & Restore Naturally with FitNation + Wholyme
Local Steals & Deals is your one-stop shop for real deals and real exclusives on amazing brands. Check out our hosts below, sharing some of our best sellers. Available for a limited time only–while supplies last!
To access these great savings:
- Use the links provided below.
- All the offers below are only available while supplies last.
Perform, Recover, & Thrive
Get more out of your active lifestyle with FitNation and Wholyme — the perfect duo for performance and recovery. From FitNation’s dynamic fitness gear to Wholyme’s natural relief balm and soothing Epsom salts, this combo helps you move better and feel better. Right now, enjoy exclusive deals on both performance essentials and recovery favorites — all in one place!
FitNation Versatone Belt Gen 1
Deal: $59.99
Retail: $99.99
40% Off
Take your workouts to the next level with the FitNation Versatone Belt Gen 1 — a versatile fitness tool designed for strength, flexibility, and full-body conditioning. Whether you’re warming up, training hard, or winding down, it delivers smooth resistance and reliable performance for every routine. Built for all activity levels, it’s the go-to gear for stronger moves and smarter training. Take advantage of this great deal!Shop now
Wholy(me)
Deal: $24.50-$33.25
Retail: $29.00-$39.00
SPECIAL EROff
Wind down with Wholyme’s Relief Balm and Relief Salts, designed to complement your recovery routine with gentle, plant-based care. The balm offers targeted, easy-to-apply comfort for tired areas, while the Epsom bath salts create a soothing soak that helps you relax from head to toe. Together, they make it simple to build a calming, feel-good ritual at home — whether after a workout or at the end of a long day. Shop this deal!Shop now
©2026 Cox Media Group