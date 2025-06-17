More than one-third of Mass. households faced food insecurity in 2024, study says

BOSTON — A new study by the Greater Boston Food Bank is highlighting food insecurity across the state.

More than one-third of households in Massachusetts -- 37% -- faced food insecurity in 2024, according to The Greater Boston Food Bank 5th Annual Statewide Food Access Report.

Food insecurity is “a household-level economic and social condition of limited or uncertain access to adequate food,” according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

Since 2019, households with food insecurity have nearly doubled and the percentage of local residents who skip meals nearly quadrupled to 24% last year, compared to 6% reported in 2019, the study found.

“We use to typically see 250 families to 300 families tops every month. We closed out last month with over 400 families. It was around 415 families, so the need is increasing,” said Margaret Dietzel of the Hyde Park Emergency Food Pantry, which has served the community for over 20 years.

Dietzel said the pantry has faced financial cuts, but volunteers still show up for the community as best as they can.

“We volunteer our time, nobody is paid, we have a wonderful team of volunteers who just want to make a difference and just want to help. We’ve noticed that there’s a huge increase in folks coming in need of food,” Dietzel told Boston 25 News.

To solve the issue of food insecurity in Massachusetts would require up to $2 billion a year, according to the study.

The study said households with food insecurity were less likely to attend community events or feel safe and supported in their neighborhoods.

Dietzel said donations to the pantry are crucial and anyone willing to help should visit the group’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group