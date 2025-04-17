Man accused of killing Lynn sub shop owner held without bail after appearing in Essex Superior Court

SALEM, Mass. — Eric Dionida German-Pena, the man accused of killing Lynn sub shop owner Ilias ‘Louie’ Mavros, is being held without bail following his arraignment in Essex County Superior Court, the district attorney said Wednesday.

German-Pena, 25, a native and citizen of the Dominican Republic who federal officials said is in the country illegally, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Friday, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement.

He is charged with murder, armed burglary and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the slaying of Mavros, 48, of Lynn, Tucker said.

Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman ordered German-Pena held without bail without prejudice.

Mavros was found dead in his home on Stanwood Street in Lynn on Feb. 3. He was killed during an apparent home-invasion robbery, prosecutors said.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, Lynn Police responded to the home on Stanwood Street in Lynn to conduct a well-being check of Mavros at the request of family members.

When officers arrived, they found Mavros with apparent signs of trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a GoFundMe launched after his murder to offset funeral and business expenses after his unexpected death, family members described Mavros as “a true fighter and ambitious entrepreneur whose dreams were as big as his smile.”

“Despite facing numerous challenges in life, he was on the verge of achieving his dream with Crazy Buzzy’s. Although his time with us was tragically cut short, his passion and spirit will forever inspire us,” family members wrote.

The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to Tucker’s office, Lynn Police, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner investigated.

German-Pena was previously arraigned in Lynn District Court on Feb.6. He is due back in Superior Court on May 27.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

