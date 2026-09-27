Voters in Switzerland decide on right-wing party's proposal to tighten neutrality rules

GENEVA — Voters in Switzerland are deciding Sunday on a proposal to strengthen the country's vaunted neutrality. The referendum is supported by a right-wing populist party that insists the Swiss government has gravitated too close to the European Union and NATO, notably over Russia's war in Ukraine.

Backers of the plan championed by the Swiss People's Party want Switzerland to reinforce its commitment to neutrality that has been enshrined in the constitution since the mid-19th century and has faced years of debate over what that neutrality really means.

The party, which has the most seats in parliament and counts some members with pro-Russia leanings, has bristled over the Swiss federal government's decision to join EU sanctions against Russia over what the government calls Russia's "war of aggression" against Ukraine.

The measure would prohibit the government from joining sanctions against any belligerent country except sanctions approved by the United Nations. Russia wields a veto on the U.N. Security Council as one of its five permanent members.

Switzerland is not a member of any military alliance. Passage would bar the Swiss government from cooperating with any alliance — as it has with NATO for three decades, including through joint exercises — except in cases of threat.

Supporters say Switzerland's commitment to neutrality must be reaffirmed and defended in light of every conflict, and claim that the government has moved “dangerously close” to the EU and NATO in ways that threaten Switzerland's security and independence of action.

Opponents, including the federal government and parliament, say the constitution already gives the federal government the leeway it needs to protect national interests.

In Swiss democracy, voters typically cast ballots four times a year as a way to give the public a direct say in policymaking.

The Swiss government is led by an executive branch whose seven members come from across the political spectrum and make decisions by consensus.

The Swiss presidency rotates each year among its members and the largely ceremonial role of president, currently Guy Parmelin of the Swiss People's Party, is considered a first among equals.

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