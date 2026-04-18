Ukrainian police shoot dead gunman who killed at least 5 and took hostages in a supermarket

KYIV, Ukraine — A gunman who killed at least people in the streets of Kyiv Saturday before taking hostages in a nearby supermarket has been shot dead by police, Ukrainian officials said.

The head of Ukraine's Interior Ministry, Ihor Klymenko, said in a statement on social media that special tactical police units stormed the store after attempts to contact the gunman with a negotiator failed.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at least five people were killed.

The shooting took place in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

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