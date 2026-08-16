Ukraine launches one of its largest aerial attacks of the war, killing at least 6 people in Russia

Ukraine launched hundreds of drones across Russia Sunday, killing at least six people in one of Kyiv’s largest aerial attacks of the war.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said that it had destroyed 822 Ukrainian drones overnight. Some 600 drones were detected headed toward the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said, with a third destroyed over the Moscow region itself.

An 83-year-old man was killed after a Ukrainian drone hit a private home in the Moscow region, local Gov. Andrey Vorobyov said. He also confirmed that a Ukrainian attack had sparked a blaze at a warehouse belonging to Russian retail giant Wildberries.

Images shared by Russian media outlets from the town of Podolsk showed columns of black smoke rising from the site.

Five people were also killed in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region, where three towns came under attack, local Gov. Yury Slyusar said.

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