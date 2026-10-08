Royal Navy member charged with preparing to disclose sensitive information to a foreign power

LONDON — A serving member of the Royal Navy has been charged with preparing to disclose sensitive information to a foreign power, London police say.

The suspect, 24-year-old Teddy Young, was arrested on Tuesday at his home in Bedfordshire, north of London.

The charges are not connected to the recent incident at RAF Fairford, a UK airbase from which U.S. bombers have launched strikes on Iran. Police have arrested seven people since three suspicious vans were stopped near the airbase on Sept. 27.

Young was charged with two offenses under the National Security Act, including preparing to disclose protected information between Nov. 6, 2024, and May 21, 2025. During the same period, Young allegedly obtained, copied, recorded or retained protected information for the benefit of a foreign power.

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