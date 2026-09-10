Major casualties reported after an international cargo ship docked in eastern China caught fire

BEIJING — An international cargo ship caught fire while docked in eastern China, leaving major casualties Thursday, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency.

A photo released by Xinhua news agency identified the ship as the Ocean Melody, which sails under a Liberian flag, according to the public vessel-tracking website VesselFinder.

The ship was docked for repairs in the Beihai Shipbuilding Co. at the port of Qingdao, a major shipping hub on the northeastern Chinese coast.

China’s President Xi Jinping issued “important instructions” to urgently conduct rescues of missing people. He did not give a number for the casualties.

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