Woman shot, man found dead in Newport, New Hampshire home

NEWPORT, N.H. — A man is dead, and a woman was found shot multiple times at a home in Newport, New Hampshire on Tuesday evening.

According to police, on Sept 22., 6:47pm, authorities received a 911 call reporting that a subject had been shot at a residence on Putnam Road in Newport.

Police officers who responded to the scene located an adult female in the general area suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Officers also made entry into the home and located an adult male deceased inside.

The identity of both parties is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to police. All parties have been identified in the incident.

All aspects of this incident are actively under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is requested to call the Newport Police Department at 603-863-3232.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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