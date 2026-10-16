Israeli settlers attack Palestinians during olive harvest, and other Middle East developments

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in towns across the occupied West Bank during the olive harvest on Friday and set fire to cars and trees.

Meanwhile, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attacked near a palace used by the country's internationally recognized government, killing five people and injuring others.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Friday. Read our full coverage here.

Israeli settlers target Palestinians across the West Bank

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in multiple villages across the occupied West Bank on Friday and trees and cars on fire, according to local officials and emergency responders with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said six people were injured in two attacks it responded to in the town of Abu Falah outside Ramallah. A 63-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were taken to a hospital after being beaten by settlers, the Red Crescent said.

Israel has imposed new rules on the olive harvest this year, prohibiting Palestinians from working in what’s known as Area C, which is under Israeli security control and encompasses the majority of the territory’s agricultural land.

At least four Palestinians have been killed and more than 100 injured since the harvest season began earlier this month, according to Palestinian officials. They say thousands of trees have been damaged, costing farmers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Israel’s police and army did not immediately respond to questions about the attacks.

Attacks near palace used by Yemen’s government kill 5

Attacks near a palace used by Yemen’s internationally recognized government killed at least five people and wounded more than a dozen, said government officials.

In a Facebook post late Thursday, Health Minister Qasem Buhaibeh said security guards and other employees at Maashiq palace in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden were among the casualties.

Aden has been the seat of Yemen’s government since 2015. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying they targeted a military operations headquarters associated with Saudi forces that are backing the government.

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This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

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