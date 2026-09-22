A gunman opens fire near a high school in Turkey, wounding at least 8

ANKARA, Turkey — A gunman has opened fire near a high school in western Turkey on Tuesday, wounding at least eight people, officials said. The suspected shooter was arrested.

The attack took place in front of a vocational and technical high school in Turgutlu district, in Manisa province, the provincial governor’s office said in a statement. Police and medical teams were immediately sent to the scene.

The injured were rushed to hospitals for treatment, the governor's office said, without providing information on their conditions.

The motive for the attack was under investigation, it added.

“After the incident, the suspect believed to have fired the weapon was caught by security forces and taken into custody,” the statement read.

Turkey has been shocked by two school shootings this year.

In April, 16 people, mostly students, were wounded when a former student opened fire at a high school in Sanliurfa province in Turkey's southeast. The assailant later killed himself.

The next day, a 14-year-old student opened fire on two classrooms at his school in nearby Kahramanmaras province, killing nine students and teachers and wounding 13 others. The attacker was killed by police.

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