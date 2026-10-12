French police detain teen pupil suspected in school shooting in France in which two were wounded

PARIS — Police detained a 14-year-old pupil suspected in a rare school shooting on Monday in France that wounded the principal and another staff member.

The police department in the Bouches-du-Rhône region of southern France said the suspect’s motive was unknown. The boy taken into custody was carrying a gun and is a pupil of the Joseph Lakanal middle school in Aubagne, east of Marseille, where the shooting occurred, police said.

The staff members were hit with ammunition used in 12-gauge shotguns but their injuries weren't life threatening, police said. No pupils were injured, police and Aubagne's mayor said. The mayor said mental health counseling is being offered to pupils.

There was no immediate information to suggest that the shooting was in any way connected to protests by high school pupils that have been shaking France for several weeks.

The middle school wasn't impacted on Monday by the protests, police said.

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