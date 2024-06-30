Waltham fireworks postponed

Waltham — Due to the threat of severe weather, the city of Waltham has decided to postpone tonight’s fireworks.

Officials now say they will be held tomorrow night at dusk

Fireworks will be set off from a barge set up in the Charles River near Moody Street Bridge.

The Moody Street Bridge (139 Moody Street at the Riverwalk to Moody/Pine Streets) will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrian traffic only starting at 4PM on Monday July 1st.

