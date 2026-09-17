US population trends by state: Winners and losers in 2026

The U.S. population continues to grow, but that growth has slowed dramatically, with the year-over-year increase now below 1%. Some areas feel this shift more acutely than others, and a few states are experiencing population declines. A growing population can increase labor availability and expand the consumer base, supporting economic growth. At the same time, negative population growth may reduce pressure on housing and infrastructure, potentially improving affordability for current residents.
SmartAsset analyzed Census Bureau estimates of year-over-year population changes in each of the 50 states to identify where growth is strongest and where resident counts are declining. The study also examines which states have the oldest and youngest populations. Together, the results show how growth rates and age distribution are reshaping the nation's demographic profile.
Key Findings
- Five states lost residents. Among the five states with negative population growth, Vermont had the largest decline, losing about 0.3% of its population. Hawai'i followed at 0.2%.
- California is declining while Texas is rising. With 39.4 million residents, California remains the nation's most populous state. However, its population declined by 0.02% year over year. Meanwhile, Texas, the second most populous state with 31.7 million residents, grew by 1.3%.
- Growth is heating up in the Carolinas. South Carolina and North Carolina were among the nation's biggest population gainers, ranking No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, for year-over-year population growth.
- Utah has the nation's youngest population. The Beehive State has a median resident age of just 33 years, the lowest in the nation. It also has the highest share of residents younger than age 5, at 6.5%, and the lowest percentage of residents 65 and older, at 13%.
- New England is graying. By multiple measures, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont have the nation's oldest populations. Maine has the nation's highest median age, at 45 years, as well as the largest share of residents 65 and older. New Hampshire and Vermont closely follow, each with a median age of 44 years and large shares of residents 65 and older.
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State Population Trends
Alabama
- 2025 population: 5,193,088
- 2024 population: 5,163,055
- Year-over-year change: 0.58%
Alaska
- 2025 population: 737,270
- 2024 population: 736,537
- Year-over-year change: 0.1%
Arizona
- 2025 population: 7,623,818
- 2024 population: 7,556,424
- Year-over-year change: 0.89%
Arkansas
- 2025 population: 3,114,791
- 2024 population: 3,096,080
- Year-over-year change: 0.6%
California
- 2025 population: 39,355,309
- 2024 population: 39,364,774
- Year-over-year change: -0.02%
Colorado
- 2025 population: 6,012,561
- 2024 population: 5,988,502
- Year-over-year change: 0.4%
Connecticut
- 2025 population: 3,688,496
- 2024 population: 3,674,449
- Year-over-year change: 0.38%
Delaware
- 2025 population: 1,059,952
- 2024 population: 1,050,123
- Year-over-year change: 0.94%
Florida
- 2025 population: 23,462,518
- 2024 population: 23,265,838
- Year-over-year change: 0.85%
Georgia
- 2025 population: 11,302,748
- 2024 population: 11,204,208
- Year-over-year change: 0.88%
Hawai‘i
- 2025 population: 1,432,820
- 2024 population: 1,434,952
- Year-over-year change: -0.15%
Idaho
- 2025 population: 2,029,733
- 2024 population: 2,000,872
- Year-over-year change: 1.44%
Illinois
- 2025 population: 12,719,141
- 2024 population: 12,703,033
- Year-over-year change: 0.13%
Indiana
- 2025 population: 6,973,333
- 2024 population: 6,934,754
- Year-over-year change: 0.56%
Iowa
- 2025 population: 3,238,387
- 2024 population: 3,230,454
- Year-over-year change: 0.25%
Kansas
- 2025 population: 2,977,220
- 2024 population: 2,965,252
- Year-over-year change: 0.4%
Kentucky
- 2025 population: 4,606,864
- 2024 population: 4,584,046
- Year-over-year change: 0.5%
Louisiana
- 2025 population: 4,618,189
- 2024 population: 4,614,878
- Year-over-year change: 0.07%
Maine
- 2025 population: 1,414,874
- 2024 population: 1,408,438
- Year-over-year change: 0.46%
Maryland
- 2025 population: 6,265,347
- 2024 population: 6,245,314
- Year-over-year change: 0.32%
Massachusetts
- 2025 population: 7,154,084
- 2024 population: 7,138,560
- Year-over-year change: 0.22%
Michigan
- 2025 population: 10,127,884
- 2024 population: 10,099,962
- Year-over-year change: 0.28%
Minnesota
- 2025 population: 5,830,405
- 2024 population: 5,797,405
- Year-over-year change: 0.57%
Mississippi
- 2025 population: 2,954,160
- 2024 population: 2,950,172
- Year-over-year change: 0.14%
Missouri
- 2025 population: 6,270,541
- 2024 population: 6,243,544
- Year-over-year change: 0.43%
Montana
- 2025 population: 1,144,694
- 2024 population: 1,137,557
- Year-over-year change: 0.63%
Nebraska
- 2025 population: 2,018,006
- 2024 population: 2,005,591
- Year-over-year change: 0.62%
Nevada
- 2025 population: 3,282,188
- 2024 population: 3,253,543
- Year-over-year change: 0.88%
New Hampshire
- 2025 population: 1,415,342
- 2024 population: 1,408,518
- Year-over-year change: 0.48%
New Jersey
- 2025 population: 9,548,215
- 2024 population: 9,506,354
- Year-over-year change: 0.44%
New Mexico
- 2025 population: 2,125,498
- 2024 population: 2,126,774
- Year-over-year change: -0.06%
New York
- 2025 population: 20,002,427
- 2024 population: 20,001,419
- Year-over-year change: 0.01%
North Carolina
- 2025 population: 11,197,968
- 2024 population: 11,052,061
- Year-over-year change: 1.32%
North Dakota
- 2025 population: 799,358
- 2024 population: 793,387
- Year-over-year change: 0.75%
Ohio
- 2025 population: 11,900,510
- 2024 population: 11,860,621
- Year-over-year change: 0.34%
Oklahoma
- 2025 population: 4,123,288
- 2024 population: 4,097,758
- Year-over-year change: 0.62%
Oregon
- 2025 population: 4,273,586
- 2024 population: 4,265,324
- Year-over-year change: 0.19%
Pennsylvania
- 2025 population: 13,059,432
- 2024 population: 13,045,848
- Year-over-year change: 0.1%
Rhode Island
- 2025 population: 1,114,521
- 2024 population: 1,110,415
- Year-over-year change: 0.37%
South Carolina
- 2025 population: 5,570,274
- 2024 population: 5,490,316
- Year-over-year change: 1.46%
South Dakota
- 2025 population: 935,094
- 2024 population: 927,110
- Year-over-year change: 0.86%
Tennessee
- 2025 population: 7,315,076
- 2024 population: 7,251,291
- Year-over-year change: 0.88%
Texas
- 2025 population: 31,709,821
- 2024 population: 31,318,578
- Year-over-year change: 1.25%
Utah
- 2025 population: 3,538,904
- 2024 population: 3,502,983
- Year-over-year change: 1.03%
Vermont
- 2025 population: 644,663
- 2024 population: 646,521
- Year-over-year change: -0.29%
Virginia
- 2025 population: 8,880,107
- 2024 population: 8,819,642
- Year-over-year change: 0.69%
Washington
- 2025 population: 8,001,020
- 2024 population: 7,927,958
- Year-over-year change: 0.92%
West Virginia
- 2025 population: 1,766,147
- 2024 population: 1,767,402
- Year-over-year change: -0.07%
Wisconsin
- 2025 population: 5,972,787
- 2024 population: 5,957,168
- Year-over-year change: 0.26%
Wyoming
- 2025 population: 588,753
- 2024 population: 586,722
- Year-over-year change: 0.35%
Methodology
Population estimates for each state — including total population, median age and age-group counts — reflect Census Bureau estimates as of July 1, 2025. Year-over-year changes compare July 1, 2025, estimates with July 1, 2024, estimates, the most recent periods available. Cohort percentages were calculated as a share of each state’s total 2025 population. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.
This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.