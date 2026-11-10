Boston Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

TORONTO (AP) — Carey Price first visited the Hockey Hall of Fame as a teenager.

The longtime Montreal Canadiens goaltender joked over the weekend he wouldn’t mind trying one of the interactive games — specifically featuring a netminder sporting very familiar equipment — that sits among the many tributes to the sport’s history.

“It’s pretty special to be able to look around,” Price said before adding with a smile: “I was hoping to get the chance to shoot on myself downstairs.”

The 39-year-old was once at the pinnacle of his craft. Now he’s taken his place alongside the game’s greats.

Price was inducted into the hall as part of the 2026 class alongside Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Keith Tkachuk and Cindy Curley in the player category Monday. Brian Burke was enshrined as a builder.

“When I was a kid, I had a dream that I can vividly remember,” Price, who played all 15 of his NHL seasons for the Canadiens, said during his speech in downtown Toronto. “I was walking down a red carpet, just like in the Bell Centre. As I was walking, I approached a mountain of a figure.

“It was Patrick Roy, the very image of what I wanted to be.”

The No. 5 pick of the 2005 draft, Price won the Hart Trophy as league MVP and the Vezina Trophy as its top goaltender in 2015.

He finished with a 361-261-79 record, .917 save percentage, 2.51 goals-against average and 49 shutouts across 712 games in a career cut short by injury.

Price had even better numbers in high-pressure moments before a knee issue ended his playing days beyond the 2021-22 campaign. He owned a .919 save percentage, 2.39 GAA and eight shutouts in 92 playoff games. He was at his best during his final postseason, carrying the underdog Canadiens to the 2021 Stanley Cup final.

“All I can ever really remember wanting to be was a hockey player,” said an emotional Price, who was in his second year of eligibility. “Growing up in a remote community, there was a very slim chance of this happening without a relentless desire and an opportunity.

“That opportunity was provided with sacrifice. As a parent of a young family, I now understand what the biggest of many was — it was time.”

Bergeron urges young hockey players to chase their dreams

The 41-year-old Bergeron, a record-setting six-time Selke Trophy winner as the NHL’s top defensive forward after being selected 45th overall in 2003, helped the Boston Bruins to a Cup victory in 2011.

The center had 1,040 points (427 goals 613 assists) in 1,294 regular-season games. He added 128 points in 170 playoff games before retiring in 2023.

“I hope my journey inspires future generations to dream big (and) believe in themselves,” said Bergeron, who spent all 19 of his NHL seasons with Boston, including the final three as captain. “And never stop chasing those dreams.”

"To the fans and the City of Boston, thank you for welcoming me and standing behind me throughout my career. It was an absolute privilege to play in front of you for two decades. Thank you for your passion and for making this journey so special." -- Patrice Bergeron pic.twitter.com/SVkAm8GXS7 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 10, 2026

Price, who also won the Ted Lindsay Award as the league’s most outstanding player voted on by the NHL Players’ Association in 2015, and Bergeron enjoyed success representing Canada together.

The duo was on the 2014 Olympic team that topped the field before capturing the World Cup of Hockey two years later. Bergeron also claimed gold at the 2010 Games on home soil to go along with victories at the 2005 world junior hockey championship and the 2004 men’s worlds.

“To the boys, I have enough memories to last three lifetimes,” Price said of his teammates. “I wish I could do it all over again. Thank you for clearing the front of the net, blocking shots and backchecking.

“As a forward now, I do none of these things.”

Rinne says he wasn’t a top prospect

Rinne, 43, finished with a 369-213-75 record in 15 seasons with the Nashville Predators. The 2018 Vezina winner from Finland — selected 258th overall in 2004 — had a .917 save percentage, 2.43 GAA and 60 shutouts in 683 regular-season games.

“If there’s something that I want to pass on to any young athlete who’s watching tonight, it’s this: You don’t have to be the most highly touted prospect,” he said. “You don’t have to have everything figured out when you’re young. Your path doesn’t have to look like anyone else’s.

“Mine certainly didn’t.”

Curley captained the U.S. to three silver medals at the women’s worlds in the 1990s.

“I’m often called the pioneer, but I’d like to think I just grew up with women’s hockey,” said the 62-year-old. “Hockey is a very special game that gave so much more to me than I could ever give back.”

Burke had a management career that included stops with the Hartford Whalers, Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Mighty Ducks, Toronto Maple Leafs, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins following a stint at the league office.

“When I first got the call from the selection committee, I paused,” said the 71-year-old, who won the Cup with Anaheim in 2007. “Nobody starts playing hockey at 13 years old in Minnesota and says, ‘Someday I’m going to be in the Hockey Hall of Fame.’

“Unless you’re an idiot.”

Tkachuk registered 1,065 points (538 goals, 527 assists) in 1,201 games in 18 seasons.

“This game has welcomed me at every level,” said the 54-year-old. “I accept this honor with gratitude to everyone who has been part of my journey.

“I am honored to be here tonight — and now forever.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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