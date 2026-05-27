Understanding the differences between OSHA, ASME, and ANSI

Understanding the differences between OSHA, ASME, and ANSI is critical for maintaining compliance, especially in construction, where crane operation and rigging are aspects of the job. For many operators, riggers, and industry stakeholders, OSHA, ASME, and ANSI govern various industries, including rigging and crane operations.

However, understanding how each body works and how it influences compliance, safety, and industry best practices is not always clear. This guide by CICB breaks down the roles of these three organizations, how they work together, and how they differ.

OSHA Explained

Here is an overview of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), how it works, and its relevance to crane operation and the lifting sector.

What Is OSHA?

OSHA is a federal agency that operates under the U.S. Department of Labor. Its primary mission is to set and enforce workplace safety regulations to help maintain safe, healthy working conditions. Unlike ASME and ANSI, OSHA has a legal authority to enforce regulations that employers must comply with.

The OSH Act of 1970 was established to cover private employers and their workers, granting employees the right to workplaces free of safety and health hazards. Under this federal law, workers are allowed to speak up and protect these rights without fear of retaliation from their employers.

What OSHA Regulates

OSHA regulates employers and workplaces, focusing on how work is performed and how workers are protected. Employers must keep up with:

Employee training and qualifications: Employers must comply with OSHA-approved standards that require training on safety procedures.

Employers must comply with OSHA-approved standards that require training on safety procedures. Workplace hazard control: Employers must examine workplace conditions for compliance with applicable standards and use practices that alert workers to potential hazards.

Employers must examine workplace conditions for compliance with applicable standards and use practices that alert workers to potential hazards. Equipment use and maintenance: It is the employer's responsibility to provide safe tools and equipment and oversee usage and maintenance.

Crane and Rigging Requirements Under OSHA

Crane and rigging requirements are primarily addressed in two OSHA regulations — 29 CFR 1926 Subpart CC (Construction) and 29 CFR 1910 (General Industry). These regulations cover topics such as operator qualification and certification, inspection requirements, signal person, and load-handling procedures. Here is a look at some of these requirements:

Equipment safety: OSHA requires that all rigging hardware — including shackles, slings, and spreader bars — have permanent and visible tags indicating load capacities. When it comes to cranes, shift-based, monthly, and annual inspection cycles are required to maintain equipment safety.

OSHA requires that all rigging hardware — including shackles, slings, and spreader bars — have permanent and visible tags indicating load capacities. When it comes to cranes, shift-based, monthly, and annual inspection cycles are required to maintain equipment safety. Personnel requirements: At the core of these regulations is the safety of workers. For example, crane operators must be certified by an accredited organization. Keep in mind that OSHA does not provide certification or accreditation — instead, it enforces the regulation.

At the core of these regulations is the safety of workers. For example, crane operators must be certified by an accredited organization. Keep in mind that OSHA does not provide certification or accreditation — instead, it enforces the regulation. Operational safety: OSHA dictates strict operational safety in rigging and crane operation. For example, cranes must keep a minimum of 20-foot clearance from power lines up to 350 kV unless there are other safety protocols in place. Rigging and lifting accessories must not get close to power lines beyond the minimum approach distance.

ASME Explained

Here is an overview of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the focus of its standards, and how these standards influence rigging and lifting.

What Is ASME?

ASME is a professional organization that develops technical standards for mechanical equipment and systems. While ASME is not a regulatory body and does not enforce requirements, many of the organization's standards are adopted and enforced by OSHA. The organization comprises a vast network of experts from diverse backgrounds, including engineering, academia, science, and law.

This large network writes and sets standards, codes, and best practices across many industries. ASME establishes engineering standards in detail, elaborating on equipment design, construction, testing, inspection, and maintenance.

What Do ASME Standards Cover?

ASME standards focus primarily on the physical and mechanical aspects of safety. It provides the technical rules that govern how safe equipment performs under expected operating conditions. In crane operations and rigging, these standards establish the engineering framework that supports safe operations and OSHA regulatory compliance.

Some of the aspects that ASME standards cover include:

Equipment design and load ratings: ASME establishes design parameters for cranes, slings, hoists, and lifting devices to enable the handling of specific loads. These load ratings are based on engineering designs, calculations, and testing intended to prevent structural failure during operations.

ASME establishes design parameters for cranes, slings, hoists, and lifting devices to enable the handling of specific loads. These load ratings are based on engineering designs, calculations, and testing intended to prevent structural failure during operations. Inspections and testing methods: Another critical area the organization covers is equipment inspection and testing. It defines how often equipment must be inspected and at what intervals. It also outlines testing procedures to verify equipment performance.

Another critical area the organization covers is equipment inspection and testing. It defines how often equipment must be inspected and at what intervals. It also outlines testing procedures to verify equipment performance. Structural integrity and safety: These standards address structural integrity and safety in detail, specifying minimum margins for the stresses equipment can withstand. Factors such as fatigue, wear, and longevity are considered to establish a safety baseline that reduces the risk of equipment failure.

These standards address structural integrity and safety in detail, specifying minimum margins for the stresses equipment can withstand. Factors such as fatigue, wear, and longevity are considered to establish a safety baseline that reduces the risk of equipment failure. Maintenance and repair requirements: Once equipment is in service, ASME guidelines specify acceptable repair, replacement, and maintenance practices. The organization also provides clear criteria for when equipment should be removed from service to maintain workplace safety.

ASME Standards for Cranes and Rigging

If your business uses rigging equipment and cranes, your operations are informed by ASME standards, particularly those found in the ASME B30 standards. The comprehensive series covers a wide range of lifting and material handling equipment, including:

Cranes (tower, mobile, gantry, overhead)

Below the hook lifting tools

Slings (chain, wire rope, synthetic)

Hoists

Each standard defines safe working loads for specific equipment, inspection intervals, operating conditions, and criteria for decommissioning. These details are key to preventing mechanical failures during operation and protecting worker safety.

Why ASME Matters for Compliance

While ASME standards are not law and are technically voluntary, they carry significant weight. OSHA frequently adopts these standards, effectively turning them into enforceable regulations. In cases where some of these standards are not explicitly referenced, they are still recognized for establishing accepted industry practice. When an accident or a legal violation occurs, OSHA inspectors, investigators, and courts often refer to ASME standards to determine whether the equipment involved in the incident was used properly.

An infographic defining OSHA, ASME, and ANSI. (Stacker/Stacker)

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ANSI Explained

Below is an overview of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI), its focus, and its role in crane and rigging safety.

What Is ANSI?

ANSI is an accreditation organization that oversees the development of voluntary standards for systems, products, and services in the U.S. The organization comprises industry experts, manufacturers, labor representatives, government agencies, and other stakeholders. ANSI strives to strengthen the United Statesâ€™ position in the global arena by overseeing standards that maintain quality and consistency across multiple industries.

While ANSI itself does not write standards, it enables the development of American National Standards by accrediting various organizations that develop standards through a balanced, consensus-based process.

What Do ANSI Standards Cover?

ANSI standards concentrate on how work is performed in operating environments. While OSHA sets legal requirements and ASME outlines equipment engineering aspects, ANSI fills a vital gap by standardizing safe procedures and performance expectations. These standards are designed to reduce human error and improve consistency, especially in high-risk operations like rigging and lifting.

The focus on performance and behavior enables ANSI standards to translate regulatory and engineering requirements into practical steps that workers can implement. Here is a breakdown of ANSI coverage:

Operating procedures: These are the main focus of the ANSI standards, and as such, the organization defines standardized methods for safe performance of tasks from operation and shutdown to emergency responses. These procedures maintain consistent practices across different workplaces, reducing confusion and variability.

These are the main focus of the ANSI standards, and as such, the organization defines standardized methods for safe performance of tasks from operation and shutdown to emergency responses. These procedures maintain consistent practices across different workplaces, reducing confusion and variability. Safety signage and labeling: ANSI standards address signage and labeling as a means of awareness, specifying safety colors, symbols, wording, and placement. Considering crane and rigging environments often face visibility, noise, and time challenges, clear and standardized signage is key to reinforcing hazard awareness.

ANSI standards address signage and labeling as a means of awareness, specifying safety colors, symbols, wording, and placement. Considering crane and rigging environments often face visibility, noise, and time challenges, clear and standardized signage is key to reinforcing hazard awareness. Communication methods: ANSI standards help develop a baseline for proper communication methods used by crane operators, riggers, and signal people. Consistent communication protocols, such as hand signals and visual cues, reduce misinterpretation and are reliable in settings where verbal communication is limited.

ANSI standards help develop a baseline for proper communication methods used by crane operators, riggers, and signal people. Consistent communication protocols, such as hand signals and visual cues, reduce misinterpretation and are reliable in settings where verbal communication is limited. Training guidelines: While ANSI does not mandate certification, it often outlines recommended training frameworks, competency benchmarks, and performance expectations that support workforce readiness. The organization's guidelines help employers develop training programs that align with industry best practices.

ANSI's Role in Crane and Rigging Safety

In crane and rigging operations, ANSI standards are more concerned about work performance. That means standardizing safety practices such as hand signals, signage, safety colors, and other elements that support clear communication and hazard awareness. These standards are critical because they are developed through industry consensus, reflecting real-world experience and updated best practices.

How Does ANSI Influence Compliance?

Like ASME, ANSI is not involved in regulatory compliance. Its standards are voluntary recommendations from industry experts. However, since ANSI standards outline best practices to enhance workplace safety, they are often adopted by OSHA, effectively requiring employer compliance. They are also frequently cited during litigation or accident investigations as evidence of what reasonable approaches should look like.

OSHA vs. ASME vs. ANSI: Key Differences

While these three organizations uphold worker safety and advance industry standards, the most important distinction between them is their authority and purpose. Here are the key differences between OSHA, ASME, and ANSI.

An infographic comparing the key differences of OSHA, ASME and ANSI. (Stacker/Stacker)

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1. OSHA: Enforcement Authority

OSHA is the enforcer, which means it focuses more on upholding regulations and is less concerned with how standards are developed. Since this government agency enforces standards set by ASME, ANSI, and manufacturers, noncompliance by an employer could result in penalties, which range from fines to operational shutdowns.

Position: Federal agency (regulatory authority).

Federal agency (regulatory authority). Key role: Enforces workplace safety laws.

Enforces workplace safety laws. Legal authority: Requirements are mandatory. Failure to comply results in legal action.

2. ASME: Technical Standard Developer

ASME develops standards for mechanical engineering, emphasizing technical specifications. It does not have the power to enforce its standards. However, local jurisdiction and insurance providers often require compliance with ASME guidelines. Remember, ASME standards are part of ANSI’s approved American National Standards.

Position: Professional nonprofit society (standard developer).

Professional nonprofit society (standard developer). Key role: Writes technical codes and best practices for mechanical devices.

Writes technical codes and best practices for mechanical devices. Legal authority: Voluntary until added by reference into law.

3. ANSI: Standard Facilitator

While you will hear references to ANSI standards, it is important to keep in mind that ANSI does not write standards. It acts as a facilitator and accredits the processes of organizations that develop standards, like ASME. It approves the guidelines developed by these organizations as part of its unified American National Standards.

Position: Private nonprofit organization (accreditor).

Private nonprofit organization (accreditor). Key role: Oversees, coordinates, and approves voluntary standards.

Oversees, coordinates, and approves voluntary standards. Legal authority: Voluntary. Works as an umbrella for other standards.

Compliance Checklist for High-Risk Operations

OSHA, ASME, and ANSI are interconnected. To translate regulatory understanding into everyday practice, it is essential that organizations implement a structured alignment process that merges legal requirements, operational approach, and engineering codes. This checklist provides a practical compliance roadmap for crane operation and rigging.

Identifying OSHA requirements: Employers should begin by identifying OSHA requirements that apply to their operations. When it comes to material handling equipment, operations may fall under general industry or construction. In addition, determine whether your operators, riggers, and signal persons meet current qualifications and training requirements.

Employers should begin by identifying OSHA requirements that apply to their operations. When it comes to material handling equipment, operations may fall under general industry or construction. In addition, determine whether your operators, riggers, and signal persons meet current qualifications and training requirements. Aligning with ASME standards: Regularly verify that slings, cranes, and lifting devices comply with applicable ASME B30 standards for design, load rating, and inspection frequency. Establish maintenance programs for lifting equipment and rigging devices in line with ASME guidelines and manufacturer recommendations.

Regularly verify that slings, cranes, and lifting devices comply with applicable ASME B30 standards for design, load rating, and inspection frequency. Establish maintenance programs for lifting equipment and rigging devices in line with ASME guidelines and manufacturer recommendations. Applying ANSI best practices: Reinforce ANSI best practices at the operational level. These standardized procedures, from communication methods to signage, are key to safe working conditions. Conduct training and refreshers to maintain competent, informed, and updated workers.

Reinforce ANSI best practices at the operational level. These standardized procedures, from communication methods to signage, are key to safe working conditions. Conduct training and refreshers to maintain competent, informed, and updated workers. Maintaining records: Documentation is a critical part of maintaining compliance, so you want to keep up with all operational records. These include records of training, inspections, maintenance, and incident investigation. Proper documentation is crucial for demonstrating proof of compliance in the event of a legal action.

Final Thoughts

In high-stakes sectors such as rigging and crane operations, ASME, ANSI, and OSHA work together to provide a layered approach to regulatory compliance and operational safety. While ASME develops technical specifications for the design of equipment and accessories, ANSI reviews these specs to confirm that they meet national consensus requirements. OSHA issues regulations mandating that employers operate in accordance with these recognized standards.

When these frameworks are applied together, workplace safety becomes proactive. Additionally, employers are better prepared to maintain updated compliance planning.

This story was produced by CICB and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.