Tropical Storm Hanna forms in the Atlantic Ocean and isn't threatening land

MIAMI — Tropical Storm Hanna formed Monday in the Atlantic Ocean and isn't threatening land, forecasters said.

The storm was located about 870 miles (1,400 kilometers) east-northeast of Bermuda and was moving east, according to an advisory from the Miami-based National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds were around 45 mph (72 kph).

There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Little change in strength is forecast in the coming days.

The storm comes as the Atlantic hurricane season has been unusually quiet this year due to a strong El Niño, which disrupts storm formation over that ocean.

Storm activity in the Pacific has been above average, with Hurricane Polo bearing down on Mexico Monday and Hurricane Nolo edging away from Hawaii.

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