‘X-Men’ actor James McAvoy punched at Toronto bar

Actor James McAvoy was the victim of an unprovoked punch at a Toronto bar, according to reports.

The “X-Men” actor was in the Canadian city as part of the Toronto International Film Festival, CBC reported.

He was at a bar a few blocks away from the TIFF headquarters when a person punched him without warning, People magazine reported.

The Independent said the hit was a sucker punch by another patron who was being escorted from the business after drinking too much.

McAvoy and the man had not interacted with each other prior, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Police were not called to the incident and McAvoy was OK, according to CBC. People magazine said McAvoy stayed at the bar and laughed with bar employees and patrons after the incident.

He and his wife attended the Sept. 6 premiere of his directorial debut, “California Schemin’” at the festival.

