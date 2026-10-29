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Wolverine-type claws found in passenger’s carry-on

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Claws
'No nightmare on Lane 5' TSA officers found claws that officials said were a mix between Wolverine and Freddy Krueger at a security checkpoint. (TSA)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A passenger may have had superhero aspirations, but their luggage didn’t make it through security after Transportation Security Administration officers found claws inside a bag.

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The TSA said the devices “looked like something out of a superhero-versus-horror movie crossover.”

Officer Douglas Linn was X-raying bags at Seattle-Tacoma Airport when he saw something that needed extra screening.

“I saw three blades and distinct claw-like features,” Linn said in a news release. “I was amazed, and even more so when it came out of the bag. I have never seen anything like this during my two years at TSA.”

They looked like a mix of Wolverine and Freddy Krueger claws.

The TSA said, “No nightmare on Lane 5, just solid screening and teamwork.”

The passenger voluntarily abandoned them at the TSA checkpoint.

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