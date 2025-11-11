Veterans Day: Freebies and deals

Nov. 11 is the day set aside to honor our nation’s Veterans and their service to our country.

To thank them for their sacrifice, former and current members of the military can enjoy discounts and even free items from companies across the country.

Veterans Day evolved from Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War I. The Allies and Germany signed the agreement to end the war on Nov. 11, 1918, to stop fighting at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the Department of Veterans Affairs explained.

Armistice Day became a federal holiday in 1938, with the name changed to Veterans Day in 1954, History.com said.

As always, you should check with local businesses to make sure they’re participating. It is more than likely that you will have to show a military ID, a military dependent card, a Veteran ID Card or a DD214 to show your proof of military service, USA Today reported.

